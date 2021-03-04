Left Menu

SDMC comes up with over 300 thematic murals to boost Swachh ranking

These paintings were done mainly on dhalaos and on the walls of municipal buildings, offices, a senior official said.A dhalao is a small area designated for collecting garbage after being dumped there by people and the sanitation staff.

Seeking to improve its ranking in the Swachh Bharat survey, the civic body in south Delhi has come up with over 300 beautiful thematic murals, painted mainly on walls of garbage collection zones in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

During the height of the coronavirus pandemic, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) had employed artists to do murals in honour of 'Corona Warriors' -- the healthcare and frontline workers.

''In a unique initiative, more than 300 beautiful murals have been painted on public walls in all the four zones of the SDMC. These paintings were done mainly on 'dhalaos' and on the walls of municipal buildings, offices,'' a senior official said.

A 'dhalao' is a small area designated for collecting garbage after being dumped there by people and the sanitation staff. ''The motive behind making paintings on walls is to make people aware about the Swachh Survekshan 2021 to ensure cleanliness in their locality, and to beautify walls of 'dhalaos' and municipal buildings,'' the official said. The artworks have been made on the walls in Giri Nagar, Delhi Gate, Junior Engineer Store at Nizamuddin East, Compost Pit Sunder Nagar, Dwarka Underpass, Satguru Ramsingh Marg in Mayapuri, near Modern School Vasant Vihar, Press Enclave Road near Max Hospital, Community Centre Dwarka Sector 23, the SDMC said. In another development, South Delhi Mayor Anamika said, as part of the upcoming project under PM Wani Scheme, consumers will have to pay Rs 5 for full day, Rs 10 for a week and Rs 50 for a month, for unlimited use of the internet at public spaces.

The SDMC had recently set the ball rolling to establish 20 wi-fi hotspots in each of the 104 wards under the civic body that will be offered at rates cheaper than those provided by private companies.

The SDMC has a total of 104 wards.

The civic body had said these hotspots will be set up at small shops and general stores.

