PTI | Hardoi | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:04 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:04 IST
Man beheads daughter in UP

A man allegedly beheaded his 17-year-old daughter in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Wednesday evening and then went to a police station with her severed head, officials said.

The accused disclosed that he took the step in a fit of rage after seeing his daughter in an objectionable position, police said.

Sarvesh beheaded his daughter with a sharp-edged weapon at Pandetara village and started walking towards the police station with her severed head, triggering panic in the area. The man was then brought to the Majhila police station, 143 km west of Lucknow, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said the father had been arrested and further action was being taken. Top police officers of the district reached the spot following the incident. PTI CORR SAB HMB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

