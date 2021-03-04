Left Menu

U.S. says deeply concerned by Russia's clampdown on press

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:28 IST
The United States is deeply concerned by Russia's "increasingly repressive" efforts to clamp down on freedom of press, in particular its denial of appeals against fines imposed on Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

Russia fined Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty last month for violating its "foreign agent" law as the U.S.-government sponsored outlet comes under increasing scrutiny from the authorities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

