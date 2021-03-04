Left Menu

U.S. 'appalled' by escalation of violence in Myanmar, calls for journalists' release

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:34 IST
The United States was "appalled" by Myanmar security forces' violent crackdown that reportedly killed 38 people protesting a military coup on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.

Price called on Myanmar authorities to release an Associated Press journalist and five other members of the media who have been detained and charged with violating a public order law.

