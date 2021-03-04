U.S. 'appalled' by escalation of violence in Myanmar, calls for journalists' release

U.S. 'appalled' by escalation of violence in Myanmar, calls for journalists' releaseReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:34 IST
The United States was "appalled" by Myanmar security forces' violent crackdown that reportedly killed 38 people protesting a military coup on Wednesday, State Department spokesman Ned Price said.
Price called on Myanmar authorities to release an Associated Press journalist and five other members of the media who have been detained and charged with violating a public order law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Associated Press
- Myanmar
- State Department
- Ned Price
- The United States
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Myanmar coup opponents call for new show of force
WRAPUP 1-Myanmar coup opponents call for new show of force
UN expert urges actors with influence in Myanmar to prevent military from using force
UN expert fears violence with troops sent to Myanmar city
WRAPUP 3-Myanmar coup opponents call for big protests to counter military claims