U.S. envoy Khalilzad wraps up 'productive' talks in Afghanistan -spokesman

U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has wrapped up three days of talks in Kabul, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday, describing the talks as "productive."

The United States continues to believe the violence levels in Afghanistan are unacceptably high, Price said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)