U.S. envoy Khalilzad wraps up 'productive' talks in Afghanistan -spokesman

U.S. envoy Khalilzad wraps up 'productive' talks in Afghanistan -spokesmanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:47 IST
U.S. special envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has wrapped up three days of talks in Kabul, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday, describing the talks as "productive."
The United States continues to believe the violence levels in Afghanistan are unacceptably high, Price said.
