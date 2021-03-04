U.S. Yemen envoy Lenderking back in Saudi Arabia for consultations - State Dept

U.S. Yemen envoy Lenderking back in Saudi Arabia for consultations - State DeptReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 01:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 01:54 IST
The U.S. special envoy for Yemen, Timothy Lenderking, is back in Riyadh for further consultations with Saudi Arabia on resolving the conflict in Yemen, State Department spokesman Ned Price told a news briefing on Wednesday.
Lenderking had met with senior government officials and the U.N. special envoy for Yemen, Martin Griffiths, during a visit to the region, Price said. He declined to say whether Griffiths had met with Houthi representatives.
Earlier, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that Lenderking and the Houthis' chief negotiator, Mohammed Abdusalam, held a first direct meeting in the Omani capital, Muscat, on Feb. 26.
