U.S. says firmly opposed to ICC probe of war crimes in Palestinian Territories

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 02:11 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 02:11 IST
The United States firmly opposes the announcement by the International Criminal Court prosecutor that her office will formally investigate war crimes in the Palestinian Territories, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"We will continue to uphold our strong commitment to Israel and its security, including by opposing actions that seek to target Israel unfairly, the ICC ... has no jurisdiction over this matter," Price told a regular news briefing, referring to the prosecutor's announcement earlier on Wednesday.

