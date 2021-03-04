Left Menu

U.S officials have met Yemen's Houthis as Washington seeks end to war -sources

Abdulsalam, who is also the spokesman of the Houthi movement, did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Lenderking has been meeting with regional senior government officials and has met with U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths during his trip.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 02:52 IST
U.S officials have met Yemen's Houthis as Washington seeks end to war -sources

Senior U.S. officials have held a first direct meeting with officials from the Iran-aligned Houthi movement that controls Yemen's capital, two sources familiar with the matter said, as the new U.S. administration pushes to end a six-year war. The discussions, which have not been officially made public by either side, took place in the Omani capital Muscat on Feb. 26 between U.S. Yemen envoy Timothy Lenderking and the Houthis' chief negotiator Mohammed Abdusalam, the sources said.

The Houthis captured Yemen's capital in 2014 and control most populated areas. A Saudi-led coalition has battled them with tacit Western support since 2015 in a war that has killed tens of thousands and created what the United Nations considers the world's biggest humanitarian crisis. The Saudis and Houthis have been negotiating for more than a year towards a truce, directly and under the auspices of the United Nations.

State Department spokesman Ned Price in a briefing on Wednesday declined to confirm or deny whether Lenderking met with the Houthis but said he was now back in Riyadh for further consultations with Saudi officials. The Muscat meeting, one of the sources said, was part of a new "carrot and stick" approach by U.S. President Joe Biden, who last month declared a halt to American support for the Saudi-led military campaign. Biden has also reversed a decision by his predecessor Donald Trump to designate the Houthis terrorists.

The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday imposed new sanctions on two Houthi military leaders, accusing them of procuring weapons from Iran and organising attacks, after the group stepped up attacks on Saudi Arabia and intensified an offensive on the ground in Yemen's Marib. Lenderking met Abdusalam in Muscat after meeting with Saudi and U.N. officials in Riyadh. He also visited the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar during his regional tour. The UAE in particular has played a major role in the Saudi-led campaign in Yemen.

The sources said Lenderking had pressed the Houthis to halt the Marib offensive and encouraged the movement to engage actively with Riyadh in virtual talks on a ceasefire. Abdulsalam, who is also the spokesman of the Houthi movement, did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson said Lenderking has been meeting with regional senior government officials and has met with U.N. special envoy Martin Griffiths during his trip. "We will not be commenting on all his engagements," the spokesperson told Reuters.

CEASEFIRE TALKS In ceasefire talks, Saudi Arabia has been seeking assurances on border security and curbing the influence of regional arch-rival Iran. The Saudi level of representation at virtual talks was recently raised, with Riyadh's ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed al-Jaber, now speaking with Abdulsalam, the sources said.

Jaber did not respond to a request for comment. Riyadh wants a buffer zone inside Yemen along the border. The Houthis want an end to blockades on the Red Sea port of Hodeidah and Sanaa airport.

If agreement is reached, one of the sources said, it would be taken to U.N. envoy Griffiths to prepare for broader peace talks that would include Yemen's internationally recognised, Saudi-backed government, now based in the port of Aden. The war, stalemated for years, has shifted to the gas-producing region of Marib where hundreds of fighters have been killed in a Houthi offensive, the most deadly clashes since 2018.

On Wednesday, heavy clashes were reported around Marib and in Taiz, another heavily disputed city.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's information regulator says WhatsApp cannot share users' contact information

Facebook Inc cannot share any contact information it collects from WhatsApp users in South Africa with its other properties without first obtaining authorisation from the countrys Information Regulator IR, the agency said on Wednesday.In Ja...

New U.S. president will not undo Trump’s interference, Huawei CFO's lawyers say

Lawyers for Huaweis chief financial officer said on Wednesday that Joe Bidens election as U.S. president will not undo the political interference in the case after former President Donald Trump said he would intervene in her case if it help...

German watchdog puts Greensill Bank on hold due to risk concerns

Germanys financial watchdog warned of an imminent risk that Greensill Bank would become over-indebted on Wednesday as it imposed a moratorium on the lender making disposals or payments. BaFins move is another blow to the banks owner, Greens...

UN report calls for scaling-up carbon capture, use and storage

The net-zero emissions goal is crucial to limit global warming, as outlined in the Paris Agreement on climate change, and the technology brief calls for rapid scale-up of carbon capture, use and storage CCUS. The UNECE Technology Brief pu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021