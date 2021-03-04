Saudi-led coalition destroyed a drone launched towards Khamis Mushait -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition said it destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards the southern city of Khamis Mushait, state TV reported early on Thursday.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 after the Houthi movement ousted the internationally recognised government from the capital, Sanaa.

