Left Menu

Swedish police investigating possible 'terror motives' in knife attack

Swedish police said they were investigating possible terror motives for a knife attack on Wednesday in which at least eight people were injured, and that the assailant has been arrested after being shot and wounded. Some of the victims were in serious condition and the suspect, a man in his 20s, was hospitalised after his arrest, a police spokeswoman told a news conference.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 03:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 03:47 IST
Swedish police investigating possible 'terror motives' in knife attack

Swedish police said they were investigating possible terror motives for a knife attack on Wednesday in which at least eight people were injured, and that the assailant has been arrested after being shot and wounded. Some of the victims were in serious condition and the suspect, a man in his 20s, was hospitalised after his arrest, a police spokeswoman told a news conference. The man was previously known to police for minor crimes, she said.

All eight victims were hospitalised and three had life-threatening injuries, the Jonkoping regional council said on its website. Police said the suspect attacked at least five different locations in Vetlanda.

"We have started a preliminary investigation of attempted murder but there are details in the investigation that make us investigate possible terror motives," regional head of police Malena Grann told a news conference. Police were alerted to the attack in Vetlanda, a town of around 13,000 people, around 3 p.m. and initially said it did not appear to be an act of terrorism.

"We heard a scream from the street. Then we saw a man enter the store, shouting that he had been stabbed," Asa Karlqvist, owner of a florist shop, told local newspaper Vetlanda-Posten. "Blood was pouring from his shoulder, so we got towels and applied pressure on the wound," she said.

The situation was under control and there were no indications that anyone else was involved in the attack in the town of Vetlanda, 340 km (210 miles) south of the capital Stockholm, police told journalists. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven condemned the incident. "We confront such heinous acts with the combined force of our society," he said in a statement, adding he was in constant contact with both the police and the security service.

In April 2017, a radical Islamist drove a truck into crowds of shoppers on a busy street in central Stockholm, killing five people before crashing into a department store. He was arrested and later sentenced to life in prison.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Barca reach Copa final with epic comeback win over Sevilla

Barcelona pulled off a stirring comeback to overturn a two-goal deficit and reach the Copa del Rey final, beating Sevilla 3-0 after extra time in Wednesdays semi-final second leg to go through 3-2 on aggregate.Danish forward Martin Braithwa...

TAKE A LOOK-China to unveil new 5-year plan at annual meeting of parliament

China is due to unveil a new five-year development plan along with socioeconomic targets for 2021 when its annual meeting of parliament, the National Peoples Congress, begins on Friday. Changes to the electoral system in Hong Kong, tighteni...

Germany extends lockdown but paves way to relax more rules

Germany is extending its coronavirus shutdown by three weeks until March 28, but easing some restrictions to allow nonessential stores and other businesses to reopen in areas with relatively low infection rates.After about nine hours of tal...

U.S. House cancels Thursday session after police warn of possible plot on Capitol

The U.S. House of Representatives canceled its planned Thursday session, after the Capitol Police warned on Wednesday that a militia group could be plotting to breach the building that was subjected to a deadly attack on Jan. 6. The House h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021