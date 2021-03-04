TAKE A LOOK-China to unveil new 5-year plan at annual meeting of parliament

China is due to unveil a new five-year development plan along with socioeconomic targets for 2021 when its annual meeting of parliament, the National People's Congress, begins on Friday. Changes to the electoral system in Hong Kong, tightening Beijing's grip over the city following sweeping new national security legislation last year, are also expected to be announced during the congress.

Following are key stories: > Former Hong Kong chief C.Y. Leung does not rule out return to post > Tencent boss to call for tighter governance on China's internet economy -state media > Concerns over China vaccine diplomacy "narrow-minded" - political advisory body > Chinese delegates to propose vaccine passports at annual meetings -Global Times > As economy rebounds, China parliament to address long-term pitfalls > China's electoral reform 'earthquake' set to upend Hong Kong politics > China expected to unveil hike in military budget as tensions rise > EXPLAINER-What to expect from China's annual meeting of parliament > China vows 5-year plan dedicated to climate, but growth, security concerns weigh > EXPLAINER-What is love? Beijing desires unconditional loyalty from Hong Kong (Compiled by Se Young Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)

