Left Menu

U.S. calls German warship's plan to sail South China Sea support for rules-based order

The United States on Wednesday hailed plans by NATO ally Germany to sail a warship across the contested South China Sea, calling it welcome support for a "rules-based international order" in the region, something Washington says is threatened by China.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 05:44 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 05:44 IST
U.S. calls German warship's plan to sail South China Sea support for rules-based order

The United States on Wednesday hailed plans by NATO ally Germany to sail a warship across the contested South China Sea, calling it welcome support for a "rules-based international order" in the region, something Washington says is threatened by China. German government officials said on Tuesday a German frigate would set sail for Asia in August and, on its return journey, become the first German warship to cross the South China Sea since 2002.

"The United States has a national interest in the maintenance of peace and stability, respect for international law, lawful unimpeded commerce, and freedom of navigation and other lawful uses of the sea," a spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department said. "We welcome Germany's support for a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. The international community has a vital stake in the preservation of an open maritime order."

A spokesman for the foreign ministry in China, which claims most of the South China Sea, said countries enjoyed freedom of navigation and overflight in the waterway under international law, but added: "they cannot take it as an excuse to undermine the sovereignty and security of littoral countries." German officials said the warship would not pass within the 12-nautical-mile limits China and rival states claim as territorial waters around contested features in the strategic waterway.

China has established military outposts on artificial islands it has built in the South China Sea and Washington has rejected Beijing's disputed claims to offshore resources in most of the sea as "completely unlawful." The U.S. Navy regularly conducts "freedom of navigation" operations in which its warships pass close by to some of these islands. It has been keen for allies to follow suit.

Last month, France said a French nuclear-propelled attack submarine and warship patrolled in the South China Sea to underscore freedom of navigation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google: Won't build alternate tracking tools once 3rd-party cookies become obsolete

Last year, Google announced plans to make third party cookies obsolete in order to increase the privacy of web browsing. Now the internet giant has made it explicit that once third-party cookies are phased out, the company will not build al...

Marathon bail hearing for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists enters 4th day

Marathon bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the fourth day on Thursday, in a landmark case after the most sweeping use yet of the citys national security law.Foreign dipl...

TIMELINE-Events following Japan's worst quake and nuclear incident

On March 11, Japan marks a decade since a huge earthquake and tsunami left more than 22,000 people dead or missing and triggered the worlds worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.Here is a brief timeline of events after the 9.0 magnitude qu...

Defence sales to India shows commitment to India's security, sovereignty: US

The sale of major defence equipment to India which now stands at USD 20 billion shows Americas commitment to Indias security and sovereignty, the Biden administration said on Wednesday.As of this year, the United States has authorized over ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021