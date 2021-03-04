Singapore police investigate lawmaker over sign supporting hawkers - media

Left Menu

Police in Singapore are investigating whether a parliamentarian broke a strict public order law after he held up a placard that called for support for local food businesses, local media reported on Wednesday. Lawmaker Louis Ng posted four pictures on Facebook last June of himself with hawkers at a Singapore food centre, holding a piece of paper that read "support them" followed by a smiley face.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 08:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 08:23 IST
Police in Singapore are investigating whether a parliamentarian broke a strict public order law after he held up a placard that called for support for local food businesses, local media reported on Wednesday.

Lawmaker Louis Ng posted four pictures on Facebook last June of himself with hawkers at a Singapore food centre, holding a piece of paper that read "support them" followed by a smiley face. Organising or taking part in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal, even if a demonstration is by only one person. Breaking the law can lead to a fine of up to S$5,000 ($3,760).

"The police have been looking into a possible offence of public assembly without permit by Member of Parliament Mr Louis Ng," police said in a statement. "We have already interviewed Mr. Ng. Police investigations are ongoing." The police did not give further details. However, Ng, a member of the ruling People's Action Party, referred to the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday and said he had provided a statement to police.

"I wanted to urge our residents to support our hawkers and held a sign indicating this and took photos together with the hawkers," he said on Facebook. Last year, Singapore charged activist Jolovan Wham for staging a one-man protest without a permit over an incident in which he held up a sign bearing a crudely drawn smiley face outside a police station. ($1 = 1.3298 Singapore dollars)

