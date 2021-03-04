Man beaten to death by son over property dispute in UP's Ghazipur: Police

Man beaten to death by son over property dispute in UP's Ghazipur: PolicePTI | Ghazipur | Updated: 04-03-2021 08:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 08:55 IST
A 56-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son over a property dispute in Phuli village in the Dildarnagar area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.
The incident occurred on Wednesday, they said, adding that Shahmir Ansari (56) was thrashed with a stick by his son Azhar Ansari (25), who then fled the spot.
Dildarnagar Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Pal said Shahmir was rushed to a hospital, where he died during treatment.
The incident was a fallout of a property dispute involving the deceased and his son, he said.
An FIR has been registered against Azhar and a hunt is on to nab him, the officer said, adding that the body of the deceased has been sent for post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shahmir Ansari
- Azhar
- Uttar
- Kamlesh Pal
- Azhar Ansari
- Shahmir
- Dildarnagar
- Phuli village
ALSO READ
22 Uttarakhand policewomen undergo training to be part of Anti-Terrorism Squad
SC allows Centre to file response to letter linking Chardham project and Uttarakhand disaster
Uttarakhand floods: Rescue efforts hampered by water accumulation inside tunnel
SC allows Centre to reply to panel chief's letter linking Chardham project to Uttarakhand disaster
No injury marks found on bodies of two girls found dead in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh Police chief H C Awasthi says citing postmortem report.