Texas power grid CEO fired after deadly February blackouts -AP

Texas' power grid manager Bill Magness was fired amid growing calls for his ouster following February's deadly blackouts, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Magness, chief executive of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, is the second senior official to depart in the wake of one of the worst blackouts in U.S. history, the report said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)