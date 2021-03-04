Left Menu

2 criminals shot dead in encounter with UP STF in Prayagraj

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has shot dead two criminals in an encounter here in Arail.

ANI | Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 09:09 IST
Navendu Singh, CO, Uttar Pradesh STF speaking to ANI in Prayagraj on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has shot dead two criminals in an encounter here in Arail. They were involved in the 2013 murder case of the then deputy jailer Anil Kumar Tyagi, at the behest of gangsters Munna Bajrangi and Mukhtar Ansari, police said.

The two criminals who have been shot dead in the encounter late on Wednesday night have been identified as Vakeel Pandey alias Rajeev Pandey and HS Amjad alias Pintu. They were the members of the Mafia Munna Bajrangi gang and the notorious sharpshooter Dilip Mishra gang. "Two criminals died in an encounter at Arail in Prayagraj. They have been identified as Vakeel Pandey alias Raju Pandey (carrying a reward of Rs 50,000) and Amjad alias Pintu. They had killed deputy jailer Anil Tyagi in Varanasi in 2013," Navendu Singh, CO, Uttar Pradesh STF told ANI.

Both the criminals hailed from the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. A 30 mm and a 9 mm pistol, live cartridge and a motorcycle have been recovered from the incident spot.

Both the criminals were in the district of Prayagraj with the motive of killing elite/political people, police said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

