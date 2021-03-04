Criminal wanted in murder case held in UP's Amethi: Police

Criminal wanted in murder case held in UP's Amethi: PolicePTI | Amethi | Updated: 04-03-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 09:21 IST
A criminal wanted in a murder case was arrested following an encounter in this Uttar Pradesh district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.
Ashish Mishra, wanted in connection with the killing of Sudhir Shrivastava here on March 1, was arrested at around 1.30 am, they added.
Mishra, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, sustained a gunshot injury in his leg in the encounter and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the police said.
Amethi Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Sundar said on being stopped by a police team near the Antu-Amethi bypass, Mishra opened fire at the security personnel.
While Mishra was arrested following the encounter, one of his accomplices managed to flee, the officer said.
Mishra allegedly shot Shrivastava (30) dead in Hathkila village here on March 1.
Another accused in the case, Kamta Prasad Mishra, was arrested by the police on Wednesday.
