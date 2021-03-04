Left Menu

Criminal wanted in murder case held in UP's Amethi: Police

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 04-03-2021 09:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 09:21 IST
Criminal wanted in murder case held in UP's Amethi: Police

A criminal wanted in a murder case was arrested following an encounter in this Uttar Pradesh district in the early hours of Thursday, police said.

Ashish Mishra, wanted in connection with the killing of Sudhir Shrivastava here on March 1, was arrested at around 1.30 am, they added.

Mishra, who was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on information leading to his arrest, sustained a gunshot injury in his leg in the encounter and is undergoing treatment in a hospital, the police said.

Amethi Station House Officer (SHO) Shyam Sundar said on being stopped by a police team near the Antu-Amethi bypass, Mishra opened fire at the security personnel.

While Mishra was arrested following the encounter, one of his accomplices managed to flee, the officer said.

Mishra allegedly shot Shrivastava (30) dead in Hathkila village here on March 1.

Another accused in the case, Kamta Prasad Mishra, was arrested by the police on Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

Google Vault classic interface won't be accessible after May 24, 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Yemen's Houthis say they fired missile at Saudi Aramco site in Jeddah

Yemens Houthi forces fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabias Red Sea city of Jeddah, a Houthi military spokesman said in a Twitter post on Thursday.There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities.Aramcos oil p...

Election bill clears U.S. House, Senate prospects uncertain

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday passed H.R. 1, its flagship election reform bill that would update voting procedures and require states to turn over the task of redrawing congressional districts to independent commissions.The...

'Freedom lies in being bold': Women around the world voice their hopes for 2021

Monday marks 110 years since a designated annual International Womens Day was first commemorated. Started as a way to call attention to the need for equal rights and promote womens suffrage, this years celebration has the theme Choose to Ch...

Nagal registers biggest win of ATP career, stuns world no.22 Garin in straight sets

Indias Sumit Nagal registered the biggest win of his career when he stunned second seed Cristian Garin of Chile in straight sets to enter the quarterfinals of the Argentina Open ATP 250 tournament here.Nagal, ranked 150, produced high-class...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021