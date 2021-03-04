Left Menu

Texas attorney general welcomes power grid operator ERCOT's move to fire CEO

Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) has fired its chief executive Bill Magness, Attorney General Ken Paxton said on Wednesday, adding that he welcomed the decision after February's deadly blackouts in Texas. A mid-February storm temporarily knocked out up to half the state's generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices to 10 times the normal rate.

A mid-February storm temporarily knocked out up to half the state's generating plants, triggering outages that killed dozens and pushed power prices to 10 times the normal rate. "ERCOT's decision to oust CEO Bill Magness signals accountability for the disaster that swept through our state two weeks ago," Paxton said in a statement on Twitter.

"(This step) offers the opportunity for new leadership that can more efficiently prepare and direct our state's resources when dangerous weather strikes," he added. ERCOT did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Wednesday.

The deadly winter storm caused widespread blackouts across Texas, a state unaccustomed to extreme cold, knocking out power to more than 4 million people at its peak.

