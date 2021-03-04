UK new car sales slump in February amid COVID-19 hit

British new car registrations fell by roughly 36% year-on-year in February, according to preliminary data from an industry body, as lockdown measures forced showrooms to close their doors to the public. Volumes were at their lowest level for a February since 1959, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Car dealers have been using online, delivery and click and collect services to continue to operate. The SMMT will publish the final figures for the month at 0900GMT on Thursday.

