Left Menu

Singapore police investigate lawmaker over sign supporting hawkers - media

Police in Singapore are investigating whether a parliamentarian broke a strict public order law after he held up a placard that called for support for local food businesses, local media reported on Wednesday. Lawmaker Louis Ng posted four pictures on Facebook last June of himself with hawkers at a Singapore food centre, holding a piece of paper that read "support them" followed by a smiley face.

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 10:43 IST
Singapore police investigate lawmaker over sign supporting hawkers - media
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Police in Singapore are investigating whether a parliamentarian broke a strict public order law after he held up a placard that called for support for local food businesses, local media reported on Wednesday.

Lawmaker Louis Ng posted four pictures on Facebook last June of himself with hawkers at a Singapore food center, holding a piece of paper that read "support them" followed by a smiley face. Organizing or taking part in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal, even if a demonstration is by only one person. Breaking the law can lead to a fine of up to S$5,000 ($3,760).

"The police have been looking into a possible offence of public assembly without a permit by Member of Parliament Mr Louis Ng," police said in a statement. "We have already interviewed Mr. Ng. Police investigations are ongoing." The police did not give further details. However, Ng, a member of the ruling People's Action Party, referred to the incident in a Facebook post on Wednesday and said he had provided a statement to police.

"I wanted to urge our residents to support our hawkers and held a sign indicating this and took photos together with the hawkers," he said on Facebook. Last year, Singapore charged activist Jolovan Wham for staging a one-man protest without a permit over an incident in which he held up a sign bearing a crudely drawn smiley face outside a police station. ($1 = 1.3298 Singapore dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chhattisgarh Police recruit 13 transgenders as constables

Chhattisgarh Police has recruited 13 transgender persons as constables, to boost the confidence of people from the community and change societys perception towards them.This is the first time that transgender persons have been inducted into...

Delhi CM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital here. 52-year-old Kejriwal has been receiving treatment for diabetes for the last 10 years, hence he is eli...

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal on Thursday announced she is expecting her first child with husband, entrepreneur Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya.The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared her picture cradling the baby bump. Baby S...

Taj Mahal in Agra vacated after bomb call, which later turned out to be hoax: Officials.

Taj Mahal in Agra vacated after bomb call, which later turned out to be hoax Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021