Coast Guard rescues fishermen stranded in deep sea in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 04-03-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 10:56 IST
Kasaragod (Ker), Mar 4 (PTI):Five fishermen, who were stranded in deep sea after their boat capsized off the Bekal coast late Wednesday night, have been rescued, thanks to the timely intervention of the Coast Guard.

A mechanised boat that sailed from nearby Chanthera harbour with five men on board had been damaged in turbulent sea about six nautical miles from the shore early last evening.

Coast Guard officials here were quick to act the moment the incident was reported.

As per reports, all the five fishermen belongto Thiruvananthapuram.PTI CORR/LGK PTI PTI

