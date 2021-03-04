Left Menu

Goa DGP takes first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday morning took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Goa Medical College (GMC), Bambolim.

Goa DGP Mukesh Kumar Meena receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Image Credit: ANI

Goa Director General of Police (DGP) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday morning took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Goa Medical College (GMC), Bambolim. Meena said he has urged all his colleagues to get themselves vaccinated in order to rededicate themselves to the service of the people during the pandemic.

"#goapolice has been on the frontline in the fight against #COVID19. I have urged all my colleagues to get the vaccine as a matter of pride and rededicate themselves to the service of the people during the pandemic. I took the #COVID19Vaccine today, so must you! #goa @goacm @dip_goa," the DGP Goa tweeted. The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive -- to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus -- began on March 1.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. Apart from the Prime Minister, President Ram Nath Kovind and several union ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan and several others have also received their first COVID-19 vaccine jabs. As per the health ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

