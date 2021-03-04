IED blast in Jharkhand leaves two security personnel dead Ranchi, Mar 4 'PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:13 IST
Two security personnel were killed and three injured in a Naxal-triggered IED blast in the forests of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, officials said.
Two men of the special unit of the state police, Jharkhand Jaguars, were killed in the improvised explosive device (IED) blast that took place around 8:45 AM in Hoyahatu village of the district.
Two other jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguars and a Central Reserve Police Force personnel were injured in the blast, they said.
The joint team was out for an operation in the area.
