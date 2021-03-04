Left Menu

Delhi CM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital here.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:17 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:17 IST
Delhi CM receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital in the national capital.. Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday was administered his first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Delhi government-run LNJP hospital here. 52-year-old Kejriwal has been receiving treatment for diabetes for the last 10 years, hence he is eligible for inoculation under the ongoing phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive.

His parents, who reached the hospital, were also vaccinated. Speaking after getting the vaccine shot, Kejriwal said: "My parents and I have taken a jab of COVID-19 vaccine at LNJP hospital. We took Covishield. We don't have any problems (after vaccination) and are in good health. I appeal to those who are eligible for vaccination to come forward to take the vaccine. There are good facilities at LNJP hospital. There is no need to fear. Doubts in people's mind (about vaccine) no longer exist."

"We are in touch with the Central government. If needed, we will increase vaccination centres," he added. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19. As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till today.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush - sources

TikTok owner ByteDance is working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources familiar with the matter said, as the global success of the U.S.-based audio chat service inspires a rush of copycats in the country.At least a dozen similar apps ...

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and his wife, Mala Bhagat, took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here on Thursday, officials said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents were also admin...

COVID-19: Six states account for over 85 per cent of fresh cases

New Delhi, Mar 4 PTI Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in daily new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.51 per cent of fresh cases, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.A total of ...

Tata Motors drives in new Tiago trim with automatic transmission priced at Rs 5.99 lakh

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched a new trim of its entry level hatchback Tiago with automated manual transmission AMT priced at Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.With this launch of the XTA variant, the company is strengthening its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021