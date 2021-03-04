Left Menu

Naga peace talks back on table, statement made by Ravi in

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:26 IST
Naga peace talks back on table, statement made by Ravi in

Three weeks after Nagaland Governor and Centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks R N Ravi said in the Assembly that political negotiations have concluded, the NSCN(IM) has claimed that his assertion was ''reckless'' and talks are back on the table.

The Naga group, in a statement issued on Wednesday night, said it would not sign any agreement that is ''short of mutual standards agreed upon''.

''Recently, unnecessary confusion was thrown into the air because of a reckless statement made by R N Ravi, the governor of Nagaland, in the state Assembly that the Indo- Naga political talks have concluded.

''It is a matter of regret that his (Ravi's) role as interlocutor is nothing less than disparaging and dismal,'' the statement said.

The NSCN(IM) further stressed that Ravi should be ''cautious about every single word he utters'' about the vexed issue.

Noting that the negotiations were being held to arrive at a solution that is honourable and acceptable for the Centre as well as the Naga people, the NSCN(IM) said ''this is the official understanding and the only way to conclude talks''.

Ravi had said in the Assembly last month that negotiations between the Centre and Naga groups on the political imbroglio have concluded and there was a need to move swiftly towards a ''final solution''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush - sources

TikTok owner ByteDance is working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources familiar with the matter said, as the global success of the U.S.-based audio chat service inspires a rush of copycats in the country.At least a dozen similar apps ...

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and his wife, Mala Bhagat, took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here on Thursday, officials said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents were also admin...

COVID-19: Six states account for over 85 per cent of fresh cases

New Delhi, Mar 4 PTI Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Karnataka continue to report a surge in daily new COVID-19 cases, accounting for 85.51 per cent of fresh cases, the Union Health ministry said on Thursday.A total of ...

Tata Motors drives in new Tiago trim with automatic transmission priced at Rs 5.99 lakh

Tata Motors on Thursday said it has launched a new trim of its entry level hatchback Tiago with automated manual transmission AMT priced at Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi.With this launch of the XTA variant, the company is strengthening its...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021