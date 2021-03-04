Left Menu

2 Jawans killed, 3 injured in IED blast planted by Naxals in Jharkhand

Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) unit lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxals in the Jharjhara area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, Jharkhand Police said.

ANI | West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:47 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Two jawans of the Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) unit lost their lives and three others sustained injuries in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast planted by Naxals in the Jharjhara area of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Thursday, Jharkhand Police said. "Today at about 8:45 am, a pressure IED blast took place in the forest area of Hoyahatu village in West Singhbhum, Jharkhand," CRPF said in its statement.

"Two jawans of Jharkhand Jaguar of State Police reportedly lost their lives while 2 received critical injuries. One jawan of 197 Battalion CRPF got injured," it added. Jharkhand Police also informed that the incident happened in the forest area of village Hoyahatu, under Toklo police station.

Police said that it has launched a massive search operation after the blast. "The incident happened around 8:45 am when police teams consisting of CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) and Jaguar Assault team were to replace a temporary camp," said Jharkhand Police.

Jharkhand Jaguar (JJ) was formed for the eradication of extremist activities in Jharkhand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

