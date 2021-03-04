Scoreboard: 4th India-England Test, Lunch-Day 1

Scoreboard at lunch on the first day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Thursday.

England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley c Mohammed Siraj b Patel 9 Dom Sibley b Patel 2 Jonny Bairstow not out 28 Joe Root lbw b Mohammed Siraj 5 Ben Stokes not out 24 Extras: (LB-5, NB-1) 6 Total: (For 3 wickets in 25 overs) 74 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-15, 3-30 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 7-2-18-0, Mohammed Siraj 6-0-23-1, Axar Patel 9-3-21-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 3-2-7-0.

