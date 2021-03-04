Bomb scare at Taj Mahal, search operation launched, security beefed up

Left Menu

A search operation was launched by the Agra Police after it received information about a bomb being placed at the Taj Mahal premises here.

ANI | Agra (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 11:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A search operation was launched by the Agra Police after it received information about a bomb being placed at the Taj Mahal premises here. Shiv Ram Yadav, Superintendent of Police Protocol, Agra said a man called the police control room alleging discrepancies in military recruitment and informed about a bomb at the Taj Mahal premises which would explode soon.

"We had received information from the control room that a man called them up saying that there are discrepancies in military recruitment and he wasn't recruited. A bomb is placed at the Taj Mahal which would explode soon. A security check is being done around Taj Mahal," Yadav said. "The CISF has been alerted. The man's location was traced to Firozabad. Further investigation underway," he said.

The Taj Mahal has been temporarily shut and security has been beefed up following the incident. According to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sources, "Around 9:30 am local police informed CISF officials about a bomb call at the Taj Mahal. A joint team of CISF and UP police are conducting the anti-sabotage check. Security has been beefed up."

A Satish Ganesh, Inspector General, Agra Range assured people that there is no need to panic and that it was only a hoax call. However, he said, the police are following the drill and conducting searches.

"An unknown person dialled 112 and said there will be a bomb blast at the Taj Mahal. On this information, police teams and bomb disposal squad launched a search operation. The field units have not received any such thing. The person who made the call is being traced," Ganesh said. "I want to assure you 99 per cent this is a hoax call but we are following the drill. CISF officers informed me that Taj Mahal will reopen for tourists in half an hour and there is no need to panic," he added. (ANI)

