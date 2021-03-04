Saudi-led coalition says destroys Houthi missile fired towards Jazan - state media

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said on Thursday it had destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards Jazan in the south of the kingdom by Houthi forces, in a statement carried by Saudi state media outlets.

Yemen's Houthi forces earlier on Thursday said they fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)