Saudi-led coalition says destroys Houthi missile fired towards Jazan - state media

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:01 IST
The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said on Thursday it had destroyed a ballistic missile fired towards Jazan in the south of the kingdom by Houthi forces, in a statement carried by Saudi state media outlets.

Yemen's Houthi forces earlier on Thursday said they fired a missile at a Saudi Aramco facility in Saudi Arabia's Red Sea city of Jeddah.

