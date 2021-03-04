Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests criminal lodged in Punjab jail for plot to kill Sushil Pandit

A criminal, who was lodged in a jail in Punjab, has been arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday in connection with an alleged conspiracy to kill Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A criminal, who was lodged in a jail in Punjab, has been arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday in connection with an alleged conspiracy to kill Kashmiri activist Sushil Pandit. As per the police, Prince was arrested in Punjab and is now in Delhi Police's remand.

Earlier on February 27, Sukhvinder and Lakhan had been arrested in connection with the case. They had allegedly been contacted by Prince for the conspiracy. Price is a childhood friend of Lakhan, police said.

The conspiracy to kill the Kashmiri activist had been hatched in Pakistan and Dubai, the police informed last week. "Investigation revealed that a person from Pakistan had called a man - Deepak (alias King in Dubai). Deepak allegedly gave the contract to kill Pandit to Prince who is lodged in a Punjab jail. Prince had further contracted Sukhvinder and Lakhan to commit the crime," the police said.

The police also informed that the pistols recovered from the two carried a 'star' mark, found in pistols made in Pakistan. As the magazine of the Pakistan-made pistol did not fit correctly, the accused contacted their handlers again. They were then told to reach Rajnagar Extension in Ghaziabad to collect different arms. The handers told Sukhvinder and Lakhan to reach the Qutub Institutional area and the time to kill Sushil Pandit would be intimated later. All the conversations between the conspirators from Dubai, Pakistan, Punjab and Delhi have been made through the Signal Messaging application, the police added.

"They were promised Rs 10 lakhs each if they kill Sushil Pandit who is a human rights activist and CEO of Hive Communication India PVT LTD. It is found that Prince has been facing a murder trial in Punjab," Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP South West said. According to police, the accused were nabbed on secret information while they were on the lookout for rented accommodation in South West Delhi. After the arrest, the accused disclosed the entire conspiracy to the police. Cases have been registered under relevant sections.

Considering the nature of the case and the possibility of involvement of foreign hands, the case has been transferred to the Special Cell of Delhi Police. (ANI)

