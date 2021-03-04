Left Menu

Swedish police raids apartment after knife-attack with possible 'terror motives'

A man in his early 20s injured seven people in several knife attacks in the small Swedish town before getting before police shot and arrested him. Police said details in the investigation made it investigate possible terror motives.

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 04-03-2021 12:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 12:34 IST
Swedish police raids apartment after knife-attack with possible 'terror motives'

Swedish police raided an apartment in the southern town of Vetlanda late on Wednesday after a knife attack with possible terror motives left three people with life-threatening injuries. A man in his early 20s injured seven people in several knife attacks in the small Swedish town before getting before police shot and arrested him.

Police said details in the investigation made it investigate possible terror motives. The man is being treated in a hospital. All seven victims were also taken to the hospital. Police raided an apartment in Vetlanda said to be the attacker's home late on Wednesday, carrying out evidence and speaking to neighbours, according to daily Dagens Nyheter. The police have not identified the attacker but said he was known for minor crimes.

Police were alerted to the attack in the town of about 13,000 people around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The situation was quickly brought under control and there are no indications that anyone else was involved, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will make donation: Maxwell on stadium seat auction

Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Thursday said that he would be making a donation for the seat that broke as a result of one of his sixes landing on it during the third T20I against New Zealand in Wellington. Maxwells whirlwind 31-bal...

French President Macron renews calls for end to repression in Myanmar

French President Emmanuel Macron renewed his call on Thursday for an immediate end to repression in Myanmar, a day after the United Nations said 38 people had been killed in the bloodiest day of a crackdown on protests against last months m...

ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush - sources

TikTok owner ByteDance is working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources familiar with the matter said, as the global success of the U.S.-based audio chat service inspires a rush of copycats in the country.At least a dozen similar apps ...

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, wife get COVID-19 vaccine shots

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and his wife, Mala Bhagat, took their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here on Thursday, officials said.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his parents were also admin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021