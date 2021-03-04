China urges Lithuania to stick to 'one China' policy

China urges Lithuania to stick to 'one China' policyReuters | Beijing | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:14 IST
China said on Thursday it firmly opposes the practice of countries establishing official institutions in Taiwan, following Lithuania's decision to open a trade representation office there. China urged Lithuania to stick to the "one China" principle, the foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a news briefing in Beijing.
Lithuania will open a trade representation office this year in Taiwan, which China considers a breakaway province.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
