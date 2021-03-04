Maha: Two held for stealing equipment from powerlooms

Two persons have been arrested for stealing equipment worth lakhs from powerlooms in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Thursday.

Thefts were reported at two godowns in Sonale area in Bhiwandi last month, deputy commissioner of police zone-II Bhiwandi Yogesh Chavan said.

The accused had allegedly stolen equipment worth Rs 18 lakh had been stolen from one of the godowns and decamped with machinery worth Rs 24 lakhs after breaking into a company at Saravali, the official said.

Following a probe, the Kongaon police have arrested Kamlesh Mishra (38) and Jitendra Uma Mahato (38) and recovered equipment worth over Rs 44 lakh from the duo, he said.

Mahato was also involved in three thefts in Gujarat, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

