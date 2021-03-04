Kuwait's emir travels to U.S. for regular medical checks - state media

Kuwait's emir travels to U.S. for regular medical checks - state mediaReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:38 IST
Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah travelled on Thursday to the United States for "usual" medical checks, state news agency KUNA reported without giving further details.
Sheikh Nawaf, 83, assumed power in the oil-producing Gulf Arab state last September after the death of his brother Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmed. Sheikh Nawaf had on Tuesday approved a new cabinet at a time when the government is trying to tackle a liquidity crunch caused by low oil prices and the coronavirus pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Gulf Arab
- Kuwait