Budget passed in UP Assembly; House adjourned sine die

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday after the House passed the annual budget for 2021-22, the largest budget so far in the history of the state.

The government presented the last budget of its current tenure last week with an outlay of Rs 5,50,270.78 crore. The first paperless budget of Uttar Pradesh, which intends to make the state ''aatmanirbhar'' (self-reliant) as the finance minister put it, includes new schemes worth Rs 27,598.40 crore.

The Budget Session of the Assembly was to have concluded on March 10.

