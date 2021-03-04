Nirmala Sitharaman receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Left Menu

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 13:54 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 13:54 IST
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman receiving first dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday received her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine at Fortis Hospital in Vasant Kunj. Union Minister said that she is fortunate to be in India, where development and dissemination has been prompt and affordable.

"Got my first dose of the vaccination against COVID-19 this morning. Thanking Sister Ramya PC for her care and professionalism. Fortunate to be in India, where development and dissemination has been prompt and affordable. #vaccinated," Sitharaman tweeted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on March 1 kicked off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by getting the vaccine shot.

India on March 1 commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus. President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till today.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

