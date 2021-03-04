Left Menu

N.Irish loyalist paramilitaries withdraw support for 1998 peace deal

"The loyalist groupings are herewith withdrawing their support for the Belfast Agreement," they said in a letter to Johnson quoted by the Belfast Telegraph. They said they would not return to the deal until their rights were restored and the Northern Irish Protocol - part of the 2020 Brexit Treaty - was amended to ensure unfettered trade between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:08 IST
N.Irish loyalist paramilitaries withdraw support for 1998 peace deal

Northern Irish loyalist paramilitary groups have told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson they are temporarily withdrawing support for the 1998 peace agreement due to concerns over the Brexit deal.

While the groups pledged "peaceful and democratic" opposition to the deal, such a stark warning increases the pressure on Johnson, his Irish counterpart Micheál Martin and the European Union over Brexit. Northern Ireland’s 1998 peace deal, known as the Belfast or Good Friday Agreement, ended three decades of violence between mostly Catholic nationalists fighting for a united Ireland and mostly Protestant unionists, or loyalists, who want Northern Ireland to stay part of the United Kingdom.

The loyalist paramilitaries including the Ulster Volunteer Force, Ulster Defence Association and Red Hand Commando said they were concerned about the disruption to trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland due to the Brexit deal. "The loyalist groupings are herewith withdrawing their support for the Belfast Agreement," they said in a letter to Johnson quoted by the Belfast Telegraph.

They said they would not return to the deal until their rights were restored and the Northern Irish Protocol - part of the 2020 Brexit Treaty - was amended to ensure unfettered trade between Britain and Northern Ireland. But, they said, their core disagreement was more fundamental: that Britain, Ireland and the European Union had in the Northern Irish Protocol breached their commitments to the 1998 peace deal and the two communities.

"Please do not under-estimate the strength of feeling on this issue right across the unionist family,” the letter said. "If you or the EU is not prepared to honour the entirety of the agreement then you will be responsible for the permanent destruction of the agreement," the letter said.

DISRUPTED SUPPLIES Preserving the delicate peace in Northern Ireland without allowing the United Kingdom a back door into the EU’s markets through the 310-mile (500 km) UK-Irish land border was one of the most difficult issues of the Brexit divorce talks.

The loyalist groups abandoned the armed struggle in 1998 and residual violence since the accord has largely been carried out by dissident nationalist groups who opposed the peace deal. Since Brexit proper on Jan. 1, 2020, Northern Ireland has had problems importing a range of goods from Britain - which unionists, or loyalists, say divides up the United Kingdom and so is unacceptable.

The European Union promised legal action on Wednesday after the British government unilaterally extended a grace period for checks on food imports to Northern Ireland, a move Brussels said violated the terms of Britain's divorce deal. The EU's finance chief said Britain's move raised questions over whether it can be trusted in future trade negotiations with any partner.

"It does open a question mark about global Britain, if this is how global Britain will negotiate with other partners. Our experience has been not an easy one to put it mildly," Mairead McGuinness, who is negotiating post-Brexit financial services terms with Britain, told Irish broadcaster RTE on Thursday. Joe Biden, while campaigning in the presidential election last year, bluntly warned Britain that it must honour the 1998 peace agreement as it withdrew from the European Union or there would be no separate U.S. trade deal.

Johnson's office did not immediately comment on the letter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, South Africa, Brazilian Covid strain cases in India now at 242

The total number of COVID-19 cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants in the country is now at 242, the government said on Thursday. Meanwhile, 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours...

US' Blinken, Austin set to visit Japan from March 15 -sources

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are making arrangements to visit Japan from March 15 for foreign policy and security talks, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursda...

Chabahar Port has emerged as 'connecting point' to deliver humanitarian assistance: Mansukh Mandaviya

Chabahar Port has emerged as the connecting point for the region to deliver humanitarian assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday. Virtually addressing the ...

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Londons FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged by miners and bank stocks on concerns about rising bond yields and volatility in U.S. markets, while engineering company Meggitt fell after its annual profit halved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021