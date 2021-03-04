Social activist fails to appear before police, seeks protection

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Thursday did not appear before the Cubbon Park police in connection with his complaint of sex-for-job against Belagavi BJP strongman Ramesh Jarkiholi.

''Today I was supposed to appear but due to threat to my life I have decided not to go there unless I get adequate security,'' Kallahalli told P T I.

Advertisement

The activist said he has told the investigation officer that he would appear on March 9 ''only after proper security is given''.

Kallahalli had registered another police complaint on Wednesday stating that there was a threat to him and his family members as unknown people were roaming around his house in Kallahalli village in Ramanagara district.

The activist dropped a bombshell on the 20-month-old B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in the state by accusing Jarkiholi of sexually exploiting a woman by assuring her a job in the Karnataka State Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

He had lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant and the Cubbon Park police station on Tuesday.

As the matter snowballed into a major controversy, the Minister tendered his resignation to Yediyurappa, which was forwarded to Governor Vajubhai Vala who accepted it immediately.

With the resignation, there are 32 ministers now in Karnataka against the sanctioned strength of 34.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)