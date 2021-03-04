Left Menu

Social activist fails to appear before police, seeks protection

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:10 IST
Social activist fails to appear before police, seeks protection

Social activist Dinesh Kallahalli on Thursday did not appear before the Cubbon Park police in connection with his complaint of sex-for-job against Belagavi BJP strongman Ramesh Jarkiholi.

''Today I was supposed to appear but due to threat to my life I have decided not to go there unless I get adequate security,'' Kallahalli told P T I.

The activist said he has told the investigation officer that he would appear on March 9 ''only after proper security is given''.

Kallahalli had registered another police complaint on Wednesday stating that there was a threat to him and his family members as unknown people were roaming around his house in Kallahalli village in Ramanagara district.

The activist dropped a bombshell on the 20-month-old B S Yediyurappa led BJP government in the state by accusing Jarkiholi of sexually exploiting a woman by assuring her a job in the Karnataka State Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

He had lodged a complaint with the Bengaluru police Commissioner Kamal Pant and the Cubbon Park police station on Tuesday.

As the matter snowballed into a major controversy, the Minister tendered his resignation to Yediyurappa, which was forwarded to Governor Vajubhai Vala who accepted it immediately.

With the resignation, there are 32 ministers now in Karnataka against the sanctioned strength of 34.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

Nokia partners with UTS to build, run 5G Innovation Lab in Sydney

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK, South Africa, Brazilian Covid strain cases in India now at 242

The total number of COVID-19 cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants in the country is now at 242, the government said on Thursday. Meanwhile, 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours...

US' Blinken, Austin set to visit Japan from March 15 -sources

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are making arrangements to visit Japan from March 15 for foreign policy and security talks, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursda...

Chabahar Port has emerged as 'connecting point' to deliver humanitarian assistance: Mansukh Mandaviya

Chabahar Port has emerged as the connecting point for the region to deliver humanitarian assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on Thursday. Virtually addressing the ...

FTSE 100 falls as high yields, inflation worries return to fore

Londons FTSE 100 fell on Thursday, dragged by miners and bank stocks on concerns about rising bond yields and volatility in U.S. markets, while engineering company Meggitt fell after its annual profit halved due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021