Punjab industries minister gets first jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Thursday took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in SAS Nagar, informed the state Information and Public Relations Department.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:14 IST
Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Sunder Sham Arora on Thursday took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a government hospital in SAS Nagar, informed the state Information and Public Relations Department. Arora praised the health warriors and scientists for their remarkable efforts in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.

"I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make Punjab COVID-19 free," he added. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16, 2021, and the vaccination of the Frontline Workers (FLWs) started on February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan have already been vaccinated against COVID-19. As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,66,16,048 vaccine doses have been given to the beneficiaries in the country against COVID-19 till Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, as many as 17,407 new COVID-19 cases and 89 deaths were reported from the country in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

