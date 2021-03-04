Left Menu

HC asks Serum Institute, Bharat Biotech to disclose capacity to manufacture COVID-19 vaccines

So there has to be that sense of responsibility and urgency, the bench said.It also asked the Delhi government to carry out inspection of medical facilities available in court complexes here and to report if COVID-19 vaccination centres could be set up there.The high court was hearing a PIL initiated by it to examine the demand of Bar Council of Delhi to declare all people associated with the judicial functioning, including judges, court staff and lawyers as frontline workers so that they could receive COVID-19 vaccination on priority and without limitations of their age or physical condition.

The Delhi High Court Thursday directed the Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech to disclose their capacities to manufacture Covaxin, Covishield vaccines.

The high court also asked the Centre to explain in an affidavit the rationale behind keeping strict control over the class of persons who can be vaccinated against COVID-19 currently as under the present system those above the age of 60 years or between 45 to 60 years with comorbidities can receive the vaccination.

A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli said the two institutes-- Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech -- have more capacity to provide the vaccines but it seems that they are not exploiting it fully.

''We are not utilizing it fully. We are either donating it to foreign countries or selling it to foreign countries and are not vaccinating our own people. So there has to be that sense of responsibility and urgency,'' the bench said.

It also asked the Delhi government to carry out an inspection of medical facilities available in court complexes here and to report if COVID-19 vaccination centres could be set up there.

The high court was hearing a PIL initiated by it to examine the demand of the Bar Council of Delhi to declare all people associated with the judicial functioning, including judges, court staff and lawyers as "frontline workers" so that they could receive COVID-19 vaccination on priority and without limitations of their age or physical condition.

