England reach 144/5 at tea on opening day of 4th Test

England lost two wickets in the second session to reach 144 for five at tea on the opening day of the fourth Test against India here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, England lost three quick wickets in the form of openers Dom Sibley (2) and Zak Crawley (8) beside skipper Joe Root (5).

In the post-lunch session, the visitors lost Jonny Bairstow (28) and Ben Stokes (55).

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel (2/48) and Mohammed Siraj (2/34) picked up two wickets apiece, while Washington Sundar accounter for the other England batsman. At the break, Ollie Pope (21) and Dan Lawrence (15) were batting at the crease. Brief Scores: England 1st Innings: 144 for 5 in 56 overs (Jonny Bairstow 28, Ben Stokes 55; Axar Patel 2/48, Mohammed Sirah 2/34).

