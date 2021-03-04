Left Menu

US' Blinken, Austin set to visit Japan from March 15 -sources

Blinken and Austin are also preparing a "2 plus 2" dialogue with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, the sources told Reuters, declining to be identified because the information is not public. It would be the first such talks between the allies since April 2019, and the first visit to Japan by any cabinet member of the Biden administration..

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:26 IST
US' Blinken, Austin set to visit Japan from March 15 -sources
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are making arrangements to visit Japan from March 15 for foreign policy and security talks, two government sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday. Blinken and Austin are also preparing a "2 plus 2" dialogue with their Japanese counterparts, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, the sources told Reuters, declining to be identified because the information is not public.

It would be the first such talks between the allies since April 2019, and the first visit to Japan by any cabinet member of the Biden administration.. The United States and Japan are looking to strengthen their ties as China takes an increasingly aggressive foreign policy approach in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a 24-page document outlining President Joe Biden's national security policies, the United States this week singled out China as "the only competitor potentially capable of combining its economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to mount a sustained challenge to a stable and open international system."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Prince Philip's heart procedure 'successful', says Buckingham Palace

Britains Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, has had a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at a London hospital where he was moved earlier this week, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.The 99-year-old husband of Queen ...

U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan arrives in Doha - sources

The United Statess special envoy for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has arrived in Doha, sources said on Thursday, where he is set to meet with the insurgent Taliban at a delicate time for the Afghan peace process as Washington reviews its ...

DIRECT EXCHANGE RATES

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT .CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR 72.05 73.55 71.99 73.7 EURINR 86.28 89.22 86.21 89.4 GBPINR 99.97 103...

Azmi wants Maha Muslim ministers to quit on CM's Babri remark

Mumbai, Mar 4 PTIA day after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray made a remark about Babri Masjid demolition in the Legislative Assembly, SP leader Abu Azmi on Thursday objected to itand asked Muslim ministers in the state to resign...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021