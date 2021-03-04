Left Menu

The Supreme Court on Thursday was told by Punjab government and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari that Yogi Adityanath-led government has got no fundamental right to seek his transfer from Rupnagar jail to a district jail in Banda in Uttar Pradesh.

Updated: 04-03-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:32 IST
UP has got no fundamental right to seek Mukhtar Ansari’s transfer from Punjab jail: SC told
The Supreme Court on Thursday was told by the Punjab government and gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari that the Yogi Adityanath-led government has got no fundamental right to seek his transfer from Rupnagar jail to the district jail in Banda in Uttar Pradesh. The UP government has moved the top court seeking a direction to the Punjab government and Rupnagar jail authority to immediately hand over the custody of Ansari, an MLA from Mau constituency, to the district jail Banda. A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and R S Reddy said that it will pronounce its verdict on the plea of the UP government and petition of Ansari seeking transfer of the cases against him outside the State.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government referred to the prison rules and said that though the State does not have fundamental rights, it can espouse the cause and the fundamental rights of the victims and it may assume the position of the victim. He said that the submission that the State does not have any fundamental right is wrong as the State can always assume the role of the victim and the society at large. Mehta said that Ansari had flouted the jail manual rules and rights of the victim and the State at large cannot be overlooked and the accused cannot be allowed to jettison the fair trial.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ansari, argued because of his political affiliation to a party in opposition, he is being targeted. "My co-accused was encountered. Uttar Pradesh has an ax to grind against Punjab and Court should not allow the shoulders of the Supreme Court to be used to fire a gun. This should not be allowed", Rohatgi said. He said that Ansari has been appearing in all courts through Video Conferencing and "bogus arguments" have been used that trials are being stalled. "I am seeking transfer of cases outside Uttar Pradesh. They may be transferred to Delhi because of the fear of political vendetta in the state", he said, adding that "How can the state be seeking my transfer and in any case, it should be the judiciary which should be seeking my custody".

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for the Punjab government said, the criminal proceedings against Ansari have been going on in Uttar Pradesh for the last 14/15 years and the writ petition of Uttar Pradesh is not maintainable and it is dismissed. Ansari is lodged in district jail Rupnagar in Punjab in connection with an alleged extortion case since January 2019. He is also accused in several heinous crimes cases lodged in Uttar Pradesh.

