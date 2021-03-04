Scoreboard: 4th India-England Test, Tea-Day 1

Scoreboard: 4th India-England Test, Tea-Day 1PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:32 IST
Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Thursday.
England 1st Innings: Zak Crawley c Mohammed Siraj b Patel 9 Dom Sibley b Patel 2 Jonny Bairstow lbw b Mohammed Siraj 28 Joe Root lbw b Mohammed Siraj 5 Ben Stokes lbw b Washington Sundar 55 Ollie Pope not out 21 Dan Lawrence not out 15 Extras: (B-3, LB-5, NB-1) 9 Total: (For 5 wickets in 56 overs) 144 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-15, 3-30 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 9-2-23-0, Mohammed Siraj 12-2-34-2, Axar Patel 18-5-48-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-4-17-0, Washington Sundar 7-1-14-1.
