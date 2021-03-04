Left Menu

HC dismisses plea claiming unsolicited emails sent by central govt depts, asks him to unsubscribe

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:42 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:42 IST
The Delhi High Court Thursday dismissed a plea claiming that unsolicited emails are being sent from various government departments and authorities, including the Prime Minister Office (PMO).

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh said the simple mechanism available with the petitioner is to unsubscribe to those emails.

The division bench said it was in full agreement with the reasons given by a single judge in the January 12 order by which the man’s plea was disposed of with a direction to him to write to sampark.support@gov.in in order to ensure that no further unsolicited e-mails are received by him.

Upon the said e-mail being sent, the authorities shall ensure that no unsolicited e-mails are sent to the petitioner, the single judge had said.

Petitioner Soibal Gupta challenged the single judge’s order before the division bench on the ground that it was bad in facts of the case and in law.

In his appeal, he said that in the absence of any data protection/ anti-spam law in India the single judge’s judgement has legalised email-address harvesting.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, representing the Centre, said that the simple mechanism for the petitioner was to unsubscribe himself from the emails being received by him.

The single judge had earlier asked the petitioner to send an email to 'HYPERLINK ''mailto:sampark.support@gov.in''sampark.support@gov.in' requesting not to be sent any emails under the 'e-sampark' mechanism of the government under which public service messages and various schemes are communicated to the general public.

The court had also directed the central government to ensure that on receipt of the request from the petitioner, no unsolicited emails be sent to him from any department or authority.

