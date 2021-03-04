Left Menu

U.N. rights chief seeks access to Ethiopia's Tigray to probe war crimes

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:51 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:51 IST
United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet called on Ethiopia on Thursday to grant U.N. monitors access to the Tigray region to investigate reports of continuing killings and sexual violence that may amount to war crimes.

In a statement, she said that multiple parties to the conflict had been identified as possible perpetrators, including the Ethiopian National Defence Forces, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, Eritrean armed forces, and Amhara regional forces and allied militia.

