Rajasthan BJP MLA demands removal of facts from NCERT textbook glorifying Aurangzeb

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vasudev Devnani on Thursday raised objection to the "glorification" of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the Class 12 NCERT textbook, claiming that the contents were beyond historical facts and demanded its removal.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 04-03-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 14:57 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vasudev Devnani. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vasudev Devnani on Thursday raised objection to the "glorification" of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in the Class 12 NCERT textbook, claiming that the contents were beyond historical facts and demanded its removal. "It (glorification of Aurangzeb) is beyond historical facts and it is wrong to glorify on the basis of appeasement. These false facts should be removed from the NCERT book so that the younger generation can know the reality of history," Devnani said while addressing the 10th budget session of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

The MLA also urged the state government to provide relief to people in school fee amid the pandemic. Devnani further informed that he received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and urged people to get vaccinated to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

"The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived and is available for many. I got vaccinated yesterday. Everyone should also get the shot," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

