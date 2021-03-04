Left Menu

UP: Woman gang-raped by three youths, accused detained

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in City area here, police said on Thursday.An FIR was registered on Wednesday by the victim against the three men, all residents of Gandhi Nagar locality. The FIR stated that the woman on October 8, 2020 had came to the city and the three youths dragged her into a house where she was raped.

PTI | Mahoba | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:05 IST
UP: Woman gang-raped by three youths, accused detained

A 20-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three youths in City area here, police said on Thursday.

An FIR was registered on Wednesday by the victim against the three men, all residents of Gandhi Nagar locality. She has alleged that the three youths gang-raped her five months ago and also made a video of the act that was used to blackmail her, the police said.

Acting on the compliant, police has detained the youths. The FIR stated that the woman on October 8, 2020 had came to the city and the three youths dragged her into a house where she was raped. They also filmed the act on their mobile phone and had physical relationship with her several times, it stated.

She also alleged that the trio took away Rs 1.5 lakh cash and a gold chain from her in this context. Police is probing the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Ericsson, LPTIC join forces to build digital skills among Libyan students

Scientists develop spectrograph to locate faint light from distant quasars

Ontario says seniors won't get AstraZeneca vaccine

JINDAL GLOBAL LAW SCHOOL (JGLS) ENTERS GLOBAL TOP 100 IN THE WORLD IN THE QS WORLD UNIVERSITY RANKINGS BY SUBJECT (LAW) 2021

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Elle King expecting first child with Dan Tooker after multiple miscarriages

Grammy-nominated singer Elle King and her fiance Dan Tooker are all set to embrace parenthood for the first time. Elle recently revealed that she is expecting her and Dans first child after previously suffering multiple miscarriages. The si...

Ukrainian parliament to vote on nationalising Motor Sich: Ukrayinska Pravda

Ukraines parliament will register a bill this week on nationalising the aerospace company Motor Sich, the newspaper Ukrayinska Pravda cited David Arakhamia, the faction leader of the ruling Servant of the People Party, as saying on Thursday...

Police pounce on hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines after alert issued

Police have this week pounced on hundreds of fake COVID-19 vaccines following a global alert issued by INTERPOL warning vaccines would be a prime target for criminal networks.In a statement issued on Wednesday, INTERPOL said the South Afric...

India bowl out England for 205 on day one of 4th Test

India bundled out England for 205 in their first innings after the visitors opted to bat on the opening day of the fourth and final Test, here on Thursday.Indian spinners, led by Axar Patel 468, yet again consistently troubled the visiting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021