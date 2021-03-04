Left Menu

Afghan official says gunmen kill 7 workers, bomb kills doctor

Meanwhile in western Herat province, 39 people, both military and civilians, were wounded when security forces launched an operation to arrest a local militia commander, sparking a firefight, the govornors office said.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least seven Afghan civilians were shot and killed by unknown gunmen overnight in the country's east, a provincial security official said Thursday.

Gen. Juma Gul Hemat, provincial police chief in Nangarhar province said the victims of the brutal attack were workers at a plaster factory in the Sorkh Rod district. Police arrested four suspects, he added.

In a separate attack in Jalalabad, a female doctor was killed when a sticky bomb attached to a rickshaw she was traveling in exploded, the provincial governor's office said. The doctor was working for the maternity ward of the provincial hospital and was on her way to work.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for similar attacks, but many others have gone unclaimed. The government blames most on the Taliban, who denies any role and in turn blames the government.

Meanwhile, in western Herat province, 39 people, both military and civilians, were wounded when security forces launched an operation to arrest a local militia commander, sparking a firefight, the governor's office said. The wounded, including three children, are being treated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

