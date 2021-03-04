Kremlin calls on France and Germany to ensure east Ukraine tensions do not cross rubicon

Left Menu

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-03-2021 15:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 15:21 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin on Thursday called on France and Germany to use their influence with the Ukrainian government to make sure that events in eastern Ukraine, where tensions have been rising, did not cross a rubicon.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that Moscow was seriously concerned by an uptick in violence in eastern Ukraine on the contact line between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces whom he accused of illegal shelling.

Moscow, he said, was using its own influence with pro-Russian separatists. He said a resumption of full-scale military conflict in eastern Ukraine would be a "red line".

